Yu-Tang Hwang, 83, a retired Quantum Chemicals chemical engineer, died on Jan. 26 at his home in Newburgh, Ind.
Born in Tainan, Taiwan, Hwang earned an undergraduate degree in chemical engineering at National Taiwan University. He completed a Ph.D. in chemical engineering at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, in 1961.
He worked at Chemplex in Clinton, Iowa, as a senior engineer for nearly 20 years, then transferred to Quantum Chemicals in Morris, Ill., where he worked as a process engineer before retiring in 1992.
Hwang was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1962.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Margaret; daughters, Deborah, Bess, and Ames; and two grandchildren.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
