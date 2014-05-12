Altana Expands In China

German specialty chemical producer Altana is spending a total of $42 million to expand operations at several sites in China. In Foshan, southern China, the firm opened a technical center to support coatings and sealants manufactured at the site. In Tongling, in the inland province of Anhui, Altana opened a wire enamel plant and is further expanding wire enamel production capacity by 40% at the site. In addition, Altana acquired 7.5 acres of industrial land in Shanghai to set up its China chemical additives headquarters, which will include additives production, office space, and a lab.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter