Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 12, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 19

Scandals in labs across the country illustrate the need to reform the discipline, but change has been slow in coming

Volume 92 | Issue 19
Infectious disease

Forcing Change In Forensic Science

Cosmetic Science Meets Sex Appeal

Ingredient makers beef up testing for active ingredients to prove their effectiveness

A Cancer Drug Class Hits Its Stride

As CDK 4/6 inhibitors near the market, companies try to separate their molecules from the pack

  • Fossil Fuels

    A New Way Of Fracking

    With hydraulic fracturing an established practice, oil and gas firms turn to reducing the technology’s environmental footprint

  • Energy

    Fertilizer Project Moves Forward

    With concerns over Pakistani investor allayed, Indiana reopens talks to support nitrogen plant

  • Policy

    Sunscreen Delays

    Lawmakers want FDA to speed up approval process

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Double-Crossed Pyridines

Chemists develop and combine new transition-metal-free cross-coupling reactions to prepare polyfunctional pyridines

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

NEWSCRIPTS

Pen Beats Laptop, Indelible Periodic Table

 

