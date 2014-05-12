Forcing Change In Forensic Science

May 12, 2014 Cover
Volume 92, Issue 19
Scandals in labs across the country illustrate the need to reform the discipline, but change has been slow in coming
Ingredient makers beef up testing for active ingredients to prove their effectiveness
As CDK 4/6 inhibitors near the market, companies try to separate their molecules from the pack
With hydraulic fracturing an established practice, oil and gas firms turn to reducing the technology’s environmental footprint
With concerns over Pakistani investor allayed, Indiana reopens talks to support nitrogen plant
Lawmakers want FDA to speed up approval process
Chemists develop and combine new transition-metal-free cross-coupling reactions to prepare polyfunctional pyridines