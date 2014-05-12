B&W Gets Funds To Test Carbon Capture

The Babcock & Wilcox Power Generation Group has been awarded a $2.5 million grant from the Department of Energy to advance a coal power plant carbon capture technology developed by Ohio State University. The grant will support lab-scale testing of OSU’s iron-based coal direct chemical looping process. In a specially designed reactor, coal reacts with iron oxide-based oxygen carrier particles, which converts the coal to a concentrated stream of CO2 for storage or use in enhanced oil recovery. The process also reduces the iron oxide. The particles are then reoxidized in a second reactor where the liberated heat can be used to generate steam.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter