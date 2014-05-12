Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

May 12, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Williams Cos. is considering construction of a second ethylene plant at its Geismar, La., site, said CEO Alan Armstrong during a call with investors. Williams is the 12th company to publicly disclose plans for a U.S. ethylene cracker using cheap raw materials extracted from shale gas.

BASF and Sinopec have agreed to build a neopentylglycol plant at their large integrated joint-venture site in Nanjing, China. The 40,000-metric-ton-per-year plant is scheduled to come on-line at the end of 2015.

FRX Polymers has raised $8 million from investors including Evonik Venture Capital and BASF Venture Capital. The money will be used to ramp up sales from a newly completed plant in Antwerp, Belgium, where the firm produces its inherently flame-retardant plastics and oligomers.

Thomas Swan, a specialty chemical firm based in Consett, En­gland, has secured an exclusive license to manufacture graphene nanoplatelets using a process developed by researchers at Trinity College Dublin. The new process, which can yield materials for applications such as polymer reinforcement, uses high-shear mixing techniques.

Sigma-Aldrich’s SAFC fine chemicals business unit has formed a technology alliance with BioTools, a manufacturer of chiroptical spectroscopic instruments. BioTools’ products will be combined with solid-state research technology, including powder and single-crystal X-ray diffraction, offered by SAFC’s Pharmorphix business to provide chiral-structure-determination tools and separation services.

The European Commission has cleared the merger of Ineos’s and Solvay’s European chlorine and polyvinyl chloride assets. The commission took up the two firms’ suggestion that they divest plants in France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, and the U.K. to create a competitor.

Anellotech has opening a pilot plant at its Pearl River, N.Y., site to make aromatic chemicals such as benzene and toluene from biomass. The start-up firm uses a catalytic process developed by George W. Huber, professor of chemical engineering at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Debiopharm Group has broadened an existing relationship with Yale University to include the discovery and development of oral compounds that inhibit macrophage migration inhibitory factor. MMIF is a regulatory cytokine linked to autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

SK Capital Partners sells Foremark to family-owned CC Industries
Celanese pushes into drug delivery with 2 deals
DSM to test Debut Bio’s cell-free production process

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE