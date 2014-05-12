Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Chemists Devise Kilogram-Scale Route To Chiral Lactone Building Block

Four-step synthesis and chiral resolution of Taniguchi lactone requires no chromatography

by Carmen Drahl
May 12, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Don’t be fooled by the Taniguchi lactone’s small structure—it’s been a starting point in some big syntheses, including the first stereoselective assembly of quinine. Chemists have a handful of ways of making the lactone. But those routes didn’t work at the kilogram scale required by Fredrik von Kieseritzky of Swedish organic electronics firm Arubedo; Yeliu Wang of contract research organization Beijing Honghui Meditech, in China; and Magnus Axelson of Sweden’s Karolinska University. So the trio took matters into their own hands. Their four-step synthesis and chiral resolution method is capable of producing kilogram quantities of a single enantiomer of the Taniguchi lactone without any chromatography, which saves time, solvent, and money (Org. Process Res. Dev. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/op500096j). After assembling the racemic lactone, the team developed a process to obtain the single enantiomer. They first opened the ring with (S)-1-benzylmethylamine and a titanium dehydrating agent. Those conditions hadn’t been used before, but they successfully obtained a mixture of ring-opened products. Then they isolated the needed intermediate by crystallization. Finally, they chose acidic hydrolysis to re-form the (S)-Taniguchi lactone. Chemists typically conduct that step under basic conditions, which aren’t amenable to kilogram scales, the researchers note. They add that the titanium-mediated step is likely to work for other lactones.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Same catalyst, different times, give different enantiomers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Evolved enzyme improves route to drug candidate
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Flow chemistry tames allenyllithium

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE