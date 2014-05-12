... And Closes Detroit Plant

In June, Sun Pharma will close a plant operated in Detroit by its U.S. subsidiary, Caraco Pharmaceutical Laboratories. About 180 employees will lose their jobs. The plant has a checkered past. Between 2009 and 2012, FDA forbade the plant from making drugs after it discovered manufacturing deficiencies. Prior to the manufacturing ban, the Detroit plant produced about $110 million worth of drugs annually.
