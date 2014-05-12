Lundbeck To Buy Chelsea Therapeutics

Lundbeck, the Danish drug firm specializing in neurological and brain diseases, has agreed to acquire Charlotte, N.C.-based Chelsea Therapeutics for $530 million up front. The firm will pay Chelsea shareholders an additional $128 million if Chelsea’s FDA-approved Northera meets unspecified commercial milestones by 2017. Northera is a treatment for light-headedness in adult patients with symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension caused by autonomic failure, a condition associated with Parkinson’s disease.
