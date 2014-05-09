Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Merck & Co. Sells Consumer Products Unit To Bayer

Firm to sell unit for $14.2 billion, another ground shift for pharmaceuticals

by Lisa M. Jarvis
May 9, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

In the latest big pharma move to slim down, Merck & Co. will sell its consumer care business to Bayer for $14.2 billion. In a related transaction, Merck will also give Bayer $1 billion up front to codevelop a class of cardiovascular drugs.

Merck announced in January that it was considering its options for both its consumer care and animal health units, adding to a growing industry trend to trim businesses viewed as tangential to the development of innovative drugs. Other moves include Pfizer’s 2012 spin-off of its animal health unit and sale of its nutrition business; Abbott Laboratories’ spin-off last year of its innovative medicines business, AbbVie; and Novartis’s sale last month of its animal health unit to Eli Lilly & Co., a deal that coincided with it combining its consumer health businesses with that of GlaxoSmithKline, with whom it also traded its vaccines unit for GSK’s oncology products.

“The tsunami of deals sweeping the life sciences industry promises to reshape the competitive playing field,” says Jeffrey Greene, global life sciences transaction advisory services leader at Ernst & Young, who expects more multi-billion-dollar sales and swaps this year.

With the side deal, Merck gains access to Bayer’s modulators of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC), a critical enzyme in a signaling pathway that is impaired in cardiovascular disease. The partners will equally share costs and profits from molecules developed through the pact, which includes Adempas, approved by FDA last year as a treatment for pulmonary hypertension.

For Bayer, the purchase comes amid rumors that it is interested in selling its plastics unit, which could garner more than $10 billion, to focus more on its health care business.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline combine consumer health care businesses
Pfizer mulls sale of consumer business
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sanofi, Boehringer Swap Animal Health And Consumer Health Units

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE