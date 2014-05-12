Molecular Imaging Center Debuts

Contract research organization MPI Research and two partners have opened up a 10,000-sq-ft Translational Imaging Center in Mattawan, Mich., to accelerate drug discovery and development. Working with collaborators Invicro, an imaging expert, and drug design firm 3D Imaging, MPI Research says the facility is the first of its kind to provide magnetic resonance and nuclear imaging for small and large molecules from animal studies to the clinic.
