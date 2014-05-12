Proposed Visa Changes May Help Scientists

The White House is suggesting two changes to the Administration’s immigration policy that could help the families of international science and technology workers. One proposed rule change from the Department of Homeland Security would allow the spouses of some temporary employment (H-1B) visa holders to work in the U.S. Current policy does not allow spouses to work, which has created a problem for the families of many H-1B visa holders. Under the proposal, the spouses of H-1B visa holders who have applied for a permanent resident visa (called a green card) could work while that application is being processed. A second proposed rule change from DHS would, among other things, expand the kinds of evidence that professors and researchers can use when applying for an employment-based first preference ­(EB-1) visa, which is reserved for elite talents across many disciplines.