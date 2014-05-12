Shire To Pay $75 Million For Fibrosis Specialist

Irish drug company Shire will acquire Fibrotech, an Australian biopharmaceutical company, for $75 million. Fibrotech is developing a new class of drugs to treat health effects associated with fibrosis. The hook for Shire is Fibrotech’s lead product FT011, a therapy targeting focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), currently in Phase I clinical trials. FSGS is a rare disease that affects the kidney’s filtering system and causes serious scarring.
