ARPA-E Turns To Innocentive

The Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy has turned to the innovation crowdsourcing website InnoCentive to help solve a nagging measurement problem in live plants. ARPA-E is funding projects to develop nonfood crops with double the energy content of corn kernels. But measuring the energy content of plants is laborious because it requires cutting, drying, and burning samples. So ARPA-E is offering awards of between $5,000 and $30,000 for methods that would measure the quantity of energy-rich molecules in a plant without killing the specimen. Written proposals are due by Feb. 21.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter