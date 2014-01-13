2014 World Chemical Outlook

January 13, 2014 Cover
Volume 92, Issue 2
Cover image:
Credit:
Spectroscopic methods give doctors access to information they couldn’t otherwise see
Academic labs have a lot of catching up to do, but options are limited in a software world geared to industrial science
Briony Marshall’s sculptures attempt to make sense of what science means for humans
Wilmington, Del., firm’s bold transformation makes it this year’s choice
Effort to curb litigation abuse would weaken intellectual property rights, critics fear
Chemical Heritage Foundation acquires a collection of rare medieval alchemy texts