Industrial gas firm Air Products & Chemicals has signed a long-term agreement to produce 250 tons per day of liquid CO2 at the Big River Resources corn ethanol plant in Boyceville, Wis. Yeast fermentation of cornstarch releases large quantities of CO2, which can be captured and liquefied. The CO2 will be supplied to food, beverage, and industrial customers. In June, Air Products acquired EPCO Carbon Dioxide Products and its 12 midwestern purification and liquefaction plants.
