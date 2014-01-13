Advertisement

People

Albert S. Matlack

by Carmen Drahl
January 13, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 2
Matlack
[+]Enlarge
This is a photo of Albert Matlack.

Albert S. Matlack, 90, an outspoken proponent of green chemistry and an adjunct professor at the University of Delaware, died on Nov. 4, 2013.

The son of a Department of Agriculture chemist, Matlack grew up in Arlington, Va. He received a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Virginia in 1944 and was drafted immediately after graduation. During World War II and its immediate aftermath, he served at Oak Ridge and later at Los Alamos National Laboratories.

Matlack earned a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Minnesota in 1950. He then began a long career in polymers at Hercules Powder Co. in Wilmington, Del.

In his later days at Hercules, Matlack’s main project involved polymerization of dicyclopentadiene to produce the polymer Metton. Over the years he amassed more than 130 U.S. and foreign patents for his work.

Matlack joined Delaware’s chemistry department in 1995 after retiring from Hercules. The first course he taught was industrial chemistry, but an article in C&EN convinced him to try something else—combining his passions for chemistry and environmentalism. His comprehensive textbook, “Introduction to Green Chemistry,” was first published in 2001 and complemented a course he taught.

Matlack’s passion for the environment was also evident outside of the university: He was president of the Society of Natural History of Delaware. But Matlack was most known for his insatiable curiosity, never passing up the opportunity to ask a question at a lecture.

Matlack was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1949. He frequently wrote letters to C&EN about environmental issues.

Matlack is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elsie, and sons, Kent and Glenn.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

