Chemical Assets Change Hands

The old year ended and the new one started with a number of chemical assets changing hands. Chemtura completed the sale of its consumer products business to KIK Custom Products for $300 million. The final price was $15 million less than originally planned to reflect what Chemtura says is the “resolution of certain preclosing matters.” Clariant completed the sale of its detergents and intermediates business to International Chemical Investors Group. Separately, ICIG completed the purchase of custom chemicals maker Allessa. Also, AkzoNobel sold its primary amides business with 37 employees to private equity firm PMC Group.
