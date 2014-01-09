Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Children’s Medical Center In Boston Sues Celgene

Litigation: Center claims pharmaceutical company owes it millions of dollars in royalties

by Alexander H. Tullo
January 9, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

A case wending its way through U.S. District Court in Massachusetts highlights how research alliances between pharmaceutical companies and academia can turn sour. Children’s Medical Center is suing Celgene Corp. over amino thalidomide-based drugs used to treat cancer.

Children’s Medical Center runs Boston Children’s Hospital, a 395-bed pediatric hospital that functions as one of Harvard Medical School’s teaching hospitals. With 1,100 scientists, Boston Children’s calls itself the “world’s largest research enterprise based at a pediatric hospital.”

Celgene markets Revlimid and Pomalyst, amino thalidomide drugs used to treat multiple myeloma. About 70% of Celgene’s $5.5 billion in 2012 sales came from Revlimid.

The dispute is over royalties. In 2002, Children’s Medical and Celgene signed a license agreement regarding the hospital’s intellectual property for amino thalidomide. Celgene agreed to pay the hospital a 2.5% royalty on sales of amino thalidomide products as well as a 1.0% royalty on drugs containing the active ingredient in Revlimid.

On March 1, 2013, the agreement’s end date, the royalty payments stopped. In its complaint filed in court, Children’s Medical says the payments ought to have continued because Celgene won a patent extension for Revlimid through 2019. The hospital says the royalty payments it is due in the first quarter of 2013 alone amount to about $3 million.

Celgene counters that it owes the hospital nothing. The patent that was extended, U.S. Patent No. 5,635,517, is its own, Celgene says. Children’s Medical never owned the patent, the company says, and thus it is not relevant to the agreement.

A court date for the case has yet to be set.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Biogen’s patent on Tecfidera upheld
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biogen pays $1.25 billion to protect a blockbuster drug
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biogen pays $1.25 billion to protect a blockbuster drug

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE