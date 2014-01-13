Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Cleantech: Renewables To Rebound From Hype Deficit

by Melody M. Bomgardner
January 13, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Excitement about cleantech has hit bottom, according to analysts. But that’s to be expected, because it has been several years since the sector was considered new. Venture capitalists have moved on, and this is the year corporations and private equity firms will take over to advance the most desirable technologies.

Renewable chemicals and fuels became a real, live industry last year, with a first batch of commercial-scale facilities. Advanced biofuels firms KiOR and Beta Renewables scaled up production, as did biobased chemical makers Myriant, Elevance Renewable Sciences, and Amyris. Genomatica’s partner BASF began commercial production of 1,4-butanediol in December.

This year, cellulosic ethanol makers Enerkem, POET-DSM, and DuPont will open their first large facilities. And BioAmber will follow Myriant in producing commercial quantities of succinic acid when it opens its plant in Ontario.

All new technologies follow a pattern of initial hype followed by disappointment and then a trough. “Climbing out of the trough is where we are today in cleantech,” says Dallas Kachan of consultancy Kachan & Co. Kachan predicts a rebound this year, saying business demand for green products is high.

But there won’t be any major surprises, or failures for that matter, adds Mark Bünger, an analyst at Lux Research. “Now we’ll see people pull it together. It’ll be more like normal business day to day.” Renewable chemical firms should take their next batch of products off the shelf and put them into the market, Bünger advises. “We’re done with the ethanol thing. And makers of adipic and succinic acid—they too can go make something else now.”

Excitement about renewables will move from simple chemicals to more complex compounds—such as man-made spider silk, Bünger predicts. Start-ups should work to “really understand how biology forms those materials and how we can tweak them to make different types of molecules,” he says.

The changing energy landscape will have diverse effects on renewable industries. Solar is set to soar this year, with global installations growing by 25%, according to GTM Research. But demand for lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and industrial uses will remain small, predicts Yoshihiro Azuma, equity analyst at Jefferies.

Cleantech analysts caution that technologies to extract and use shale gas in the U.S. are attracting investment. As the infrastructure to make fuels and chemicals from natural gas grows, demand for ethanol and other two-carbon chemicals made from renewable resources may take a hit, Bünger says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biomanufacturers will pursue small projects to weather the economic storm
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solugen raises cash to build green chemical factories
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Virus weakens markets for renewable energy

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE