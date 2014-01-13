Cornforth Dies At 96

Cornforth [+]Enlarge Credit: Newscom

Sir John W. Cornforth, an Australian chemist who shared the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1975 for his work on the stereochemistry of enzyme-catalyzed reactions, died on Dec. 8, 2013. He was 96.

In a career that spanned some 75 years, Cornforth inspired generations of chemists with his strategies for using hydrogen isotopic substitution to trace the steps of enzymatic reactions. His Nobel Prize-winning work involved using such methods to show how nature assembles acetic acid molecules into cholesterol.

Judith P. Klinman, an emeritus chemistry professor at the University of California, Berkeley, recalls Cornforth as a kind and gentle man whose work had a profound influence on her. As a postdoc in the late 1960s, she says, she and her colleagues used Cornforth’s methodologies to study the stereochemistries of the interconversion of acetate with citrate, using three different enzymes. “It was the thrill of these early experiments that hooked me on a career studying the chemistry of enzymes,” she says.

Cornforth’s early work focused on penicillin and its purification. He and his colleagues also achieved the first total synthesis of nonaromatic steroids in 1951.

“Cornforth was one of the mid-20th-century giants of organic chemistry,” along with Nobel Laureates Robert Burns Woodward and Sir Robert Robinson, says William L. Jorgensen, a chemistry professor at Yale University who uses computational methods to study enzymes and drug design.

“Their successes in the days before NMR required remarkable insight, dedication, and perseverance,” Jorgensen adds.

Cornforth was born in Sydney and began studying chemistry at the University of Sydney at age 16. His story is also remarkable because the ear disorder otosclerosis left him deaf at an early age. Chemistry, and the accompanying laboratory work, offered a career where “deafness might not be an insuperable handicap,” he later wrote.

He met his wife, Rita, at the University of Sydney while they were both chemistry students. They both completed their Ph.D.s at Oxford University and were lifelong collaborators, sharing authorship on 41 papers. They had three children together. Rita passed away on Nov. 6, 2012, at age 97.