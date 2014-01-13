EU Close To Approving Chemical On Risk List

The European Union is one step away from approving the first use of a chemical that is subject to strict regulatory control in the region. Rolls-Royce is seeking the first formal authorization for use of a chemical that the EU classifies as a substance of very high concern. The vehicle maker wants to keep using di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP) in the manufacture of aircraft engine fan blades while it searches for an alternative to the chemical. The European Chemicals Agency’s committees on risk assessment and socioeconomic analysis concluded that Rolls-Royce has demonstrated adequate control of DEHP’s risk of reproductive toxicity. The European Commission, the EU’s administrative arm, will make the final decision on whether or how long to authorize Rolls-Royce’s use of DEHP.
