Forest To Acquire Specialty Pharma Firm

Forest Laboratories will shell out $2.9 billion in cash to acquire privately held specialty pharmaceuticals firm Aptalis. The deal for Aptalis, which had sales of $688 million in fiscal 2013, diversifies Forest’s product portfolio into gastrointestinal and cystic fibrosis treatments. Forest, which recently unveiled plans to cut 9% of its workforce as it struggles with generics competition for its antidepressant Lexapro, believes it can achieve $125 million in cost synergies between the two companies. The deal is expected to close in the first half of this year.
