Hepalink Buys Scientific Protein

China’s Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical, one of the world’s largest producers of heparin, will pay $337 million to buy Scientific Protein Laboratories, a leading U.S. producer of the blood thinner. SPL employs just over 200 people; its main manufacturing facility is in Waunakee, Wis. SPL came to prominence in early 2008 when its Chinese manufacturing operation, Changzhou SPL, was implicated in a tainted heparin scandal. SPL closed the Chinese unit shortly thereafter. Hepalink says the acquisition of SPL will help it to improve its global manufacturing and distribution network.
