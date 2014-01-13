J&J Backs Stem Cell Firm Capricor

Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech unit will work with Los Angeles-based Capricor Therapeutics to develop Capricor’s stem cell therapy program for cardiovascular applications. The agreement includes Capricor’s lead product, CAP-1002, a donor-heart-tissue-derived cell therapy under evaluation in heart attack patients. Capricor will receive $12.5 million from Janssen and work with the larger firm to develop cell manufacturing.
