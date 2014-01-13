Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Low Doses Of Lymphoma Drug Vorinostat Prevent Diabetes In Mice

Medication blocks removal of acetyl groups on lysine residues, but more safety studies are needed

by Carmen Drahl
January 13, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Acetyl groups on lysine residues are chemical master switches that control myriad activities in cells. Acetylation is best known for its involvement in gene transcription and cancer progression. In fact, FDA in 2006 approved vorinostat, a molecule that blocks the removal of acetyl groups from lysine residues, to treat a type of lymphoma. Acetylation also influences inflammation, so researchers are investigating whether vorinostat and similar drugs could treat autoimmune diseases such as type 1 diabetes. Now, a multi-institution team has reduced the occurrence of type 1 diabetes in mice by feeding them vorinostat or another lysine deacetylase inhibitor, givinostat (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2014, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1320850111). The researchers, led by Thomas Mandrup-Poulsen of the University of Copenhagen, also learned that the compounds delay the mice’s onset of diabetes. The effective doses were two orders of magnitude lower than those given for cancer treatment, Mandrup-Poulsen says. The drugs can be taken orally, so patients may be more likely to follow that regimen compared with insulin injections. The authors think this study lays some groundwork for clinical trials in type 1 diabetes patients, but they call for more safety studies on vorinostat first.

The top structure is verinostat; the bottom structure is givinostat.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New mechanism proposed for old diabetes drug
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Antidepressants Help Cellular Pathways That Decrease DNA Methylation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Possible New Use For Statins

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE