Mack C. Fuqua, 98, a retired Standard Oil chemist, died at his home in Little Rock on Jan. 5, 2013.
Born in Monroe County, Miss., Fuqua earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Mississippi College in 1936 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Louisiana State University in 1942.
He then went to work for Standard Oil, remaining with the company until he retired in 1975. While serving in various roles at the company, he lived in Australia, Japan, and Pakistan.
Fuqua is survived by two sons, John and David; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carrie Nell, and a grandson.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter