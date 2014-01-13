Robert A. White Jr., 66, an educator and consultant, died on Sept. 27, 2013.
Born in Atlanta, White received a bachelor’s degree from Florida State University before serving for two years in the Army during the Vietnam War. After returning from the service, he completed a master’s degree and a Ph.D., both in entomology from the University of Georgia.
He worked at the University of Georgia for several years before teaching at the George Walton Academy in Monroe, Ga. For the last 16 years of his life, White worked as a poultry consultant for Nolan Integrated Pest Control & Maintenance. White joined ACS in 1980 and held various governance positions in the Northeast Georgia Section.
White was an active troop leader with the Boy Scouts of America and was also a member of Watkinsville First United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his son, John. He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Carol.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
