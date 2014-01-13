Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Roland E. Florin

by Susan J. Ainsworth
January 13, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Roland E. Florin, 96, a retired National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST) research chemist, died on Nov. 9, 2011, in Takoma Park, Md.

Born in Chicago, Florin received a B.S. in chemistry in 1936 from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

He worked as a patent abstractor and technologist for Standard Oil from 1937 until he was drafted in 1941. After serving in the Army Medical Corps during World War II, he returned to the University of Illinois, where he earned a Ph.D. in physical chemistry in 1948 using veterans’ education benefits provided by the G.I. Bill.

Florin then joined the chemistry department at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, as an instructor of physical chemistry. In 1951, he accepted a position as a research chemist at the National Bureau of Standards in Washington, D.C. (now NIST).

During his career, he authored or coauthored many research papers about the effects of nuclear radiation on polymers and the chemistry of fluorocarbon polymers. He retired in 1980.

Florin received the Department of Commerce Silver Medal Award in 1965. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1938.

His wife of 61 years, Marion, died in 2010. He is survived by his son, Eric, and his daughter, Suzanne Moran.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Arthur Fontijn
Robert I. Lemlich
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Jack G. Calvert

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE