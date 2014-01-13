Sanofi Greenlights Clinical Data Sharing

Sanofi says that it will expand access to information and data from clinical trials in support of an industry program launched last year. The program was developed in response to the European Medicines Agency’s call for public access to to all trial data. Sanofi says it will provide access to data on products approved by U.S. and European authorities beginning January 2014. Christopher A. Viehbacher, CEO of Sanofi, advocated a cautious approach last year.
