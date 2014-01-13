Six Universities Get Cancer Funds

Ludwig Cancer Research, an R&D network founded by the late American shipping magnate Daniel K. Ludwig, has donated $540 million to be divided evenly among six cancer research centers. The centers, which Ludwig posthumously established in 2006, are at Johns Hopkins University, Harvard University, MIT, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Stanford University, and the University of Chicago. MIT, for example, will use its $90 million to advance basic research on metastasis. To date, Ludwig Cancer Research has invested $2.5 billion in cancer research.
