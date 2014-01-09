Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Thermo Fisher Sells Three Lab Supply Businesses To GE Healthcare

Divestiture: Transaction moves Thermo Fisher closer to completing Life Technologies purchase

by Marc S. Reisch
January 9, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Thermo Fisher Scientific has signed an agreement to sell its cell culture, gene modulation, and magnetic beads businesses to GE Healthcare for $1.06 billion.

The scientific instrument maker agreed to sell the three businesses in November to win European Commission approval of its planned $13.6 billion acquisition of life sciences industry supplier Life Technologies, which makes similar products.

Thermo Fisher is still waiting for other regulatory approvals, including one from the U.S. However, the firm doesn’t expect it will have to make additional divestitures and still plans to close on the Life Technologies purchase early this year.

For its part, GE Healthcare says the acquisition will allow it to expand a $4 billion-a-year life sciences business. The Thermo Fisher businesses will strengthen GE’s technologies for cell biology research, cell therapy, and the manufacture of innovative biological medicines and vaccines.

“This deal makes a good business even better and will help us realize our vision of bringing better health care to more people at lower cost,” GE Healthcare CEO John Dineen says. GE also expects to close on the deal early this year.

The businesses Thermo Fisher is selling had 2013 sales of $250 million. Part of the firm’s analytical technologies segment, the three operations represent just a fraction of the combined $16.3 billion in annual revenues of Thermo Fisher and Life Technologies.

“Given their relative size,” wrote Goldman Sachs analyst Isaac Ro in a note to investors, “we do not believe these businesses were significant contributors to Thermo Fisher’s core growth.”

Even so, Thermo Fisher is not losing out in the transaction with GE. In a recent talk with Ro at a Goldman Sachs conference, Thermo Fisher CEO Marc Casper said the firm will obtain and keep similar Life Technologies franchises. And those, he said, are stronger than the soon-to-be divested operations.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Danaher will acquire GE’s biopharma business
Phenomenex to join Danaher portfolio
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thermo Fisher To Buy Affymetrix For $1.3 Billion

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE