Safety

Two Hurt In High School Lab Accident

by Jeff Johnson
January 13, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 2
Most Popular in Safety

Two New York City high school chemistry students were badly burned in a teacher-led lab demonstration. The Beacon High School accident’s likely cause was flames released during a “rainbow” demonstration, in which mineral salts are burned to emit different visible light frequencies and colors. The demonstration is frequently conducted in schools, notes the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB), which found that at least seven similar accidents have occurred in U.S. schools—three within the past year. This accident occurred on Jan. 2, less than a month after CSB released a safety video warning about the possibility of similar accidents. One of the injured students, Alonzo Yanes, remains in critical condition, according to New York-Presbyterian Hospital. The second student has been released. The NYC Office of the Special Commissioner of Investigation is examining the accident. Meanwhile, last week the NYC Fire Department cited the high school for eight safety and chemical storage violations.

