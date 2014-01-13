Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

What’s Up With Canadian Science?

January 13, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The most significant aspect of “Acrimony in Canadian Science” is not the budgetary adjustments for science (C&EN, Oct. 28, 2013, page 24). Arguably, Canadians voted Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s party a majority in the House of Commons to do such things; those who want something else will have to wait for the next election.

More significant is that government-employed scientists are afflicted by minders with on-the-spot censorship to an unreasonable extent. The prime minister was not elected for that purpose. After the election, however, most voters, regrettably, likely don’t much care. But it is wrong in concept both for government science policy and for science itself.

Even more regrettable science policy exists in another context. In my experience in criminal law defense, the Controlled Drugs & Substances Act, S. 51, provides for conviction and imprisonment without a proper scientific report. (I am also a chemist and an ACS member.) As the Canadian law allows, the national health agency and the Department of Justice effectively shroud how criminally forbidden molecules are identified. Science-based inquiry and argument are stifled.

That questions of analytical chemistry go unanswered is wrong in concept for both science and justice. That Canada’s national standards agency is insufficiently proactive makes matters worse. And the negative ethics of the national health agency being involved in criminal law enforcement makes matters even worse. (In the U.S., the Food & Drug Administration and Drug Enforcement Administration are separate agencies.)

Canadian science has an impressive past and present. The government should take better care not to damage the future of Canadian science. What I am concerned with here is not so much about budgetary allocation but about proper cultures in which science and justice are attempted.

Michael Grossman
Toronto

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
NIH scientific integrity plan is fundamentally flawed, says public employee group
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Majority of government scientists in Canada still feel unable to speak freely to media
Transparency Is A Good Thing

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE