Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

ACS Advocacy

May 19, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

In his recent letter, Theodore L. Brown elucidated the many areas in which chemists can engage in advocacy and he asked the questions, “What is the American Chemical Society doing? Where does it stand?” I’m grateful to Brown for providing this opportunity to share just a few of the actions and activities in this area from the ACS Committee on Environmental Improvement (CEI) (C&EN, March 24, page 2).

We, too, share the desire to get more members involved in activities related to sustainability. Our committee annually funds four minigrants to help local sections carry out sustainability activities. We had only two applications for those grants last year, and we would be thrilled to be inundated with vibrant proposals for our August grant cycle and to support a corresponding uptick in sustainability activities at the grassroots level.

On the policy front, at the end of 2013, the ACS Board of Directors adopted the new policy statement on Chemical Risk Assessment & Regulatory Decision Making (www.acs.org/riskpolicy). A joint product of CEI and the Committee on Corporation Associates and the Committee on Science, this statement lays out the ACS-wide position on appropriate use of science in regulatory policy. This statement joins our existing statements on biomonitoring and on endocrine-disrupting chemicals in the regulatory policy arena.

Policy statements are reviewed every three years to ensure they address current issues. CEI is currently leading a multicommittee writing team that is updating the policy statement on Sustainability of the Chemical Enterprise. Because I, too, wish for all chemists to take ownership of their special advocacy opportunities, I invite all interested ACS members to comment on the existing statement and how it can be changed.

The current statement can be found at www.acs.org/sustainpolicy; comments can be sent to policy@acs.org. I am proud to be part of a strong ACS commitment to policy and advocacy, and I invite all of my fellow members to join me.

Laura Pence
Chair, ACS Committee on Environmental Improvement
West Hartford, Conn.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment: A new US Congress brings new challenges
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
For District IV director: Lisa Houston
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Announcing a new ChemLuminary Award on sustainability

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE