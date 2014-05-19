Advertisement

May 19, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 20

Low-cost alternative to classic methods for making electronic devices exploits molecular self-assembly

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 92 | Issue 20
Materials

Block Copolymers For Lithography

Low-cost alternative to classic methods for making electronic devices exploits molecular self-assembly

Top 50 U.S. Chemical Producers

The largest chemical firms posted another strong year in 2013

3-D Models, Without The Kit

Three groups publish easy, do-it-yourself directions for printing three-dimensional molecular models and crystal structures

  • Lab Safety

    Pros And Cons Of Open-Plan Science

    Collaboration-boosting open-plan labs and buildings are becoming the norm, but many chemists say they are both a hindrance and potential danger

  • Policy

    Endocrine Disruptors: Atypical Toxicity Curves Present Challenges For Risk Assessment

  • Policy

    EPA’S Efforts Endorsed

    National Research Council finds agency is improving troubled program on chemical hazard assessment

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Borinium Cation Is A Stellar Lewis Acid

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Animal Audiophiles, Stressed-Out Mice

 

