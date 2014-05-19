Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

ACS Seeks Champion Communicator

by Sophie L. Rovner
May 19, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Elaine Seward/ACS
Logo for ACS's 2014 Chemistry Champions video contest.
Credit: Elaine Seward/ACS

If you’re eager to brush up on your science communication skills and you relish some friendly competition, consider entering the American Chemical Society’s new ACS Chemistry Champions contest. Your video entry could win you a free trip to the fall 2014 ACS national meeting in San Francisco, as well as training in explaining chemistry to nonscientists. That training could pay off when you want to describe the pleasures of chemistry to a friend or even when you interview for a job.

The competition is intended to “give younger chemists the opportunity to develop and enhance their communication skills,” says Public Policy Communications Manager Darcy J. Gentleman, who is spearheading the project for ACS.

Modeled loosely on the “American Idol” singing competition series on TV, the contest will winnow the initial entrants down to a small group of semifinalists and ultimately to a single champion. The competition is open to ACS members who are undergraduate or graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, or pretenure faculty at U.S. academic institutions.

Details about the contest, including instructions, entry requirements, a release form, and tips on speaking with nonscientists, can be found at www.acs.org/chemchamps.

To enter, create a two- to three-minute video in which you describe your research as if you’re speaking with a family member who isn’t a scientist. After posting it on YouTube by 3 PM EDT on June 6, you’ll promote your video via Twitter.

ACS staff will judge the videos by the number of views they garner as well as presentation quality and scientific accuracy. Up to 10 semifinalists will be selected to advance to the second round, which will take place at the fall ACS national meeting. Semifinalists will receive free flights to and from the meeting; hotel accommodation for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night; and $200 toward meeting registration fees.

Semifinalists will hone and deliver their presentations during a private science communication workshop on Saturday, Aug. 9, in San Francisco. ACS staff will select up to five finalists.

The finalists will give their revised presentations before a live public audience on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 10, in San Francisco. A judging panel will provide constructive criticism of the presentations. The winning ACS Chemistry Champion will be selected by a real-time popular vote incorporating Twitter participation.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Scenes from the ACS Fall 2024 hybrid meeting in Denver
ACS launches business pitch competition
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS ChemChamps seeks the next great chemistry communicator

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE