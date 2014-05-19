Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Access To Drugs

May 19, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

I recommend that C&EN follow up on its informative articles on the pharmaceutical industry (Feb. 24, page 18, and March 3, page 13) by examining the following: First, the annual cost per patient for new pharmaceutical products is more than $100,000 per year and thus is not economically sustainable. Would Medicare and private insurance companies even accept such costs?

Second, the Food & Drug Administration has forced “in the interest of safety” the removal of many once-approved pharmaceuticals from the market. Pharmacists I have talked with often have trouble obtaining needed inventory. I know part of this is due to substandard products imported from overseas. However, FDA itself has implemented many policies that are counterproductive to public health, and pharmaceutical trade associations have not had the will or desire to challenge such decisions.

From the viewpoints of both public health policies and the future employment of chemists, clinicians, and other scientists by the pharmaceutical industry, I feel strongly that these issues should be examined at considerable depth.

Jeffrey R. Ellis
Weston, Fla.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

FDA acts to expand access to complex generic drugs
Drug pricing debate
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Trump’s pick for Food & Drug Administration garners mixed reactions

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE