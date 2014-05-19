Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Bacteria Template Their Own Cell-Binding Polymers

by Celia Henry Arnaud
May 19, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Materials that selectively bind bacteria can be useful tools for detecting pathogens. But developing such materials inexpensively for a range of targets can be a challenge. Cameron Alexander, Klaus Winzer, and Giuseppe Mantovani of the University of Nottingham, in England, and coworkers simplified the process by letting bacteria do the work of templating and synthesizing their own cell-binding polymers (Nat. Mater. 2014, DOI: 10.1038/nmat3949). The researchers mix bacteria with a soup of monomers, which bind to cells in patterns determined by native molecules already on the cell surface. The bacteria naturally produce catalytically active copper that then promotes poly­merization of the bound monomers. The templated polymers, which differ from polymers formed in bulk solution, are removed from the bacteria by centrifugation. When the templated polymers are introduced to a bacteria-laden sample, they preferentially bind the types of bacteria used to template them and induce formation of large cell clusters. Such aggregation doesn’t occur with the nontemplating bacteria. The researchers further harnessed the bacteria’s copper metabolism to catalyze attachment of fluorescent markers to templated polymers on cell surfaces. The fluorescent labels could thus be used to quickly detect pathogens in diagnostic tests, the researchers suggest.

Monomers bind to bacteria in patterns dictated by molecular features on the cell surface and then undergo copper-catalyzed polymerization. The templated polymers selectively bind the type of bacteria that formed them.
Credit: Adapted From Nat. Mater.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

LUX-MS identifies interacting molecules on cell surfaces
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reaction cascade modifies proteins
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
One-pot, cell-free method makes glycoproteins

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE