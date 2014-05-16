Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Calibr Receives Gates Foundation Grant For Disease Research 

Global Health: California nonprofit to use $29 million for discovering drugs for developing-world diseases

by Lisa M. Jarvis
May 16, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has enlisted the California Institute for Biomedical Research (Calibr) to discover drugs for diseases that affect the developing world.

Calibr, a nonprofit that works with scientists across the country to translate ideas into drug candidates, will receive nearly $29 million over five years. Roughly 20 scientists, primarily postdoctoral chemists and biologists, will be hired to support the collaboration.

Calibr will focus on the foundation’s priority research areas: tuberculosis, infections from parasitic worms called helminths, diarrheal disease, and malaria. Research projects will begin with cell- or target-based screens for druglike compounds and continue through studies enabling a drug candidate to be tested in humans.

The goal is to generate a self-renewing preclinical pipeline across multiple diseases, with a focus on new approaches to treating diseases of developing nations, according to Calibr’s director, chemist and entrepreneur Peter G. Schultz. One benefit of that breadth is “that you wind up getting synergy across various projects within a specific disease focus and also between various diseases,” Schultz notes. For example, lessons learned from developing complex screens for one disease might apply to other diseases.

The deal with the Gates Foundation marks the second major pact for Calibr. The nonprofit launched in 2012 based on a significant partnership with Merck & Co., which committed up to $90 million in funding over seven years in exchange for an option to license drug candidates coming out of Calibr’s labs.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

GSK to partner with Flagship Pioneering
Novartis Gets Access To Israeli Drugs
Daiichi Forges Academic Pacts

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE