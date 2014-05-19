Call for nominations for HIST Breakthrough Awards

The ACS Division of the History of Chemistry is calling for nominations for its 2014 Citations for Chemical Breakthrough Awards.
The awards recognize breakthrough publications, books, and patents worldwide in the field of chemistry. The advances must have been revolutionary in concept, broad in scope, and long-term in impact.
Departments or institutions being recognized will receive a plaque to be hung near the office or laboratory where the breakthrough was achieved.
Nominations must include a full literature citation and a supporting statement of up to 200 words. All nominations must be received by July 7.
More information and nomination forms are available at www.scs.illinois.edu/~mainzv/HIST or by contacting Jeffrey I. Seeman at jseeman@richmond.edu.
