Call For Nominations For Undergraduate Inorganic Award

Nominations for the 2014 ACS Division of Inorganic Chemistry Undergraduate Award in Inorganic Chemistry are being solicited. The award recognizes achievement by undergraduate students in inorganic chemistry and encourages further study in the field. Every ACS-certified department is eligible to nominate one student for this award.
Nominations can be submitted at www.ionicviper.org/dicaward until June 30. Questions can be directed to inorganic.undergrad.award@gmail.com.
