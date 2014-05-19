Firms Target High-Heat Bioplastic

Bioplastics compounder FKuR and lactic acid specialist Corbion Purac are developing polylactic acid (PLA) resins with high heat resistance. Purac points out that poor high-temperature performance has been a drawback to the biobased plastic, which it says can have difficulty maintaining dimensional stability even in ambient summer temperatures. One of the first fruits of the company’s development work is a heat-resistant PLA food tray.
