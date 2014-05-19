Florida Award To Weitao Yang

Weitao Yang, Philip Handler Professor of Chemistry at Duke University, is the recipient of the 2014 Florida Award from the ACS Florida Section. The award recognizes chemists in the southeastern part of the U.S. who have made outstanding contributions to teaching, research, publications, and service.
Yang has made significant contributions to quantum chemistry, including linear scaling electronic structure methods, conceptual density-functional theory, and computational molecular design.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter