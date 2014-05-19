Hammes Lectureship Seeks Nominations

Nominations are being sought for the 2015 Gordon Hammes ACS Biochemistry Lectureship, jointly administered by the editor-in-chief of Biochemistry and the ACS Division of Biological Chemistry.
Nominees should have had a major impact on scientific research in biochemistry, biological chemistry, or molecular biology. They should also have had at least one paper published in Biochemistry.
Nominations should include the nominee’s curriculum vitae, a list of publications, a letter explaining the special achievements of the candidate, and at least two letters of support. The deadline for nominations is June 1.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter