Janssen Labs To Open Incubator

Janssen Labs, a part of Johnson & Johnson’s pharmaceutical R&D arm, is building a 30,000-sq-ft facility in South San Francisco to host up to 50 biotech start-ups. The incubator will include shared and private lab and office space, as well as business support services. Since early 2012, Janssen Labs has established incubators in San Diego, San Francisco, and Boston; currently, 53 companies are hosted across the three sites. In a separate move, Janssen Labs will award three start-ups $50,000 each to become part of its Boston site.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter