SABIC Planning Oil-To-Chemicals

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. is studying the construction of the first oil-to-chemicals complex in Saudi Arabia. The complex would have the capacity to convert 10 million metric tons per year of crude oil directly into chemical products and is slated to start up at the end of the decade. ExxonMobil earlier this year announced that it had started up a plant in Singapore that can directly steam-crack crude oil into chemicals. SABIC says that its process configuration, however, will put out the world’s highest yield of chemicals from crude.
