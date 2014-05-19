Shire Nabs Lumena For $260 Million

The acquisitive Shire followed its $75 million purchase of Fibrotech earlier this month with an announcement last week that it will pay $260 million for Lumena Pharmaceuticals, a rare disease drug firm. Lumena’s lead candidates include LUM001, a treatment for four hepatic diseases—two pediatric and two adult—and LUM002, which has completed Phase I trials for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. Last year, Dublin-based Shire acquired another rare disease specialist, ViroPharma, for $4.2 billion.
