Materials

Stretchy Ionogels For Soft Machines

by Journal News and Community
May 19, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 20
Some engineers want to ditch hard metals and plastics and instead use flexible materials to make wearable sensors or to build robots that can deform to squeeze through tight spaces. An international research team has now demonstrated that ionogels—polymeric gels that contain an ionic liquid—could serve as transparent, stretchable conductors in such devices (ACS Appl. Mater. Interfaces 2014, DOI: 10.1021/am501130t). Zhigang Suo of Harvard University; Yong Mei Chen of Xi’an Jiaotong University, in China; and colleagues made an ionogel using acrylic acid, poly(ethylene glycol) diacrylate, and ketoglutaric acid in the ionic liquid 1-ethyl-3-methylimidazolium ethylsulfate. To test the ionogel’s properties, the team built a simple actuator based on an elastic polymer that changes shape in response to an applied voltage. The researchers stretched the polymer over a plastic frame and then attached circular sheets of ionogel to the top and bottom of the polymer. When they applied a voltage, the ionogel stretched with the polymer up to 4.6 times its original length without breaking. The sturdy ionogel could also stretch and relax for at least 1 million cycles without failing.

That's A Stretch
In this simple actuator (top), a piece of elastic polymer (light green) is stretched over a plastic frame, with a piece of ionogel (blue) on its top and bottom. When a voltage is applied to the aluminum wires attached to the gel sheets, the tape stretches from its original size (bottom left) to a larger area (bottom right).
Credit:ACS Appl. Mater. Interfaces
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

