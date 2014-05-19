Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Tighter Standard For Fine Particles Upheld

by Glenn Hess
May 19, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A federal appeals court has upheld EPA’s 2012 decision to tighten the air quality standard for fine particulate matter, ruling that the agency has “substantial discretion” when setting pollution limits. EPA tightened the annual standard for soot and other fine particles to 12 µg/m3, down from the previous standard of 15 µg/m3. A coalition of industry groups had filed lawsuits challenging the stricter standard, arguing that EPA didn’t consider all available scientific evidence. The groups submitted their own studies that suggested the previous limit was sufficient. But the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled on May 9 that the revised standard is based on “an extensive body of scientific evidence that includes thousands of studies, and follows the law.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Health-based limit for ozone affirmed by US court
High Court Urged To Revive EPA Air Rule
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Court Upholds Ozone Pollution Standard

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE