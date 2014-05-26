Air Liquide Sued Over Explosion

El Dorado Chemical has filed a $100 million lawsuit against the industrial gas supplier Air Liquide, blaming it for the May 2012 explosion and fire at a nitric acid plant in El Dorado, Ark. The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court in Oklahoma City, says Air Liquide failed to make sure replacement oxygen piping was free of contaminants. When El Dorado restarted the plant after a maintenance turnaround, the contaminants’ impact with the aluminum reactor caused an explosion, the complaint charges. Air Liquide says safety is a core value but that it can’t comment on pending litigation.
